'Prop J' Initiative On Development Exposes Rift Among Austin Environmentalists

By 3 minutes ago
  • Proposition J would require any comprehensive changes to Austin's land-use code to be put to a public vote.
    Proposition J would require any comprehensive changes to Austin's land-use code to be put to a public vote.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Environmentalists in Austin worry about methane emissions from Texas oilfields, plastic pollution clogging up creeks and rivers or nuclear waste being shipped through the state. But one thing they rarely worry about is each other – at least until recently, when an initiative called Proposition J landed on the ballot.

Prop J would require that any comprehensive change to Austin’s land-use rules go to voters for approval. As such, it would slow down and possibly scuttle big-picture rezoning in one of the country’s fastest growing cities.

Opponents of Prop J say that would hinder smart growth and hogtie efforts to fight gentrification. Proponents say the opposite: They argue it will let Austin voters confront those challenges head on.

Like any debate over Austin’s growth, this one touches on issues of affordability, gentrification and maintaining “neighborhood character.” So here’s a warning: This story won’t spend a lot of time on that stuff.

This story focuses what Prop J means for the environment.

CodeNEXT Backlash

It's important to remember that the fight over Prop J is a continuation of a fight over density that began with CodeNEXT.

CodeNEXT was an overhaul of Austin’s development rules that would have allowed more density in some parts of town. A lot of people said it didn’t go far enough. Many others said it went too far. Eventually, the fight got too fierce for Austin City Council, so the mayor, who is running for re-election, announced that the city was putting the brakes on CodeNext.

But not before CodeNEXT opponents had put Prop J on the ballot.

Bill Bunch, executive director of Save Our Springs Alliance, says greater density in Austin could lead to increased flooding and hurt the urban tree canopy.
Credit Miguel Gutierrez Jr. file photo / KUT

“If Proposition J passes," environmentalist Bill Bunch says, "then the voters will have the right to check the council’s work if we resurrect CodeNEXT and we have a comprehensive rewrite of our land-development code."

Bunch, the executive director of Save Our Springs Alliance, says he was opposed to CodeNEXT in part because he didn’t like the added density it would have brought to Central Austin.

“The place to do that is on green fields development," he says. "Do it right at the front end rather than scrape our existing city neighborhoods and try to force it on top of existing communities."

That position provoked a lot of pushback.

“It's weird to point out disagreements among your friends,” says Luke Metzger, the director of Austin-based Environment Texas. Metzger, who supported CodeNEXT, is opposed to Prop J.

Again, it’s all about density.

“The fact is the city is growing; we can’t build a wall around it,” he says. “And the question is: Are we going to increase sprawl, increase traffic or are we going to do it in a much more walkable, transit-friendly way and bring people into the urban core?”

... So Goes The Nation

The debate is part of a larger debate over what it means to be an environmentalist in the age of global warming.

“I think what you’re seeing now in Texas can be copied and pasted into not just California, but I think across the country,” says David Garcia, policy director at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley.

Garcia says climate change has forced environmentalists to re-evaluate their attitudes toward urban development.

“You have this tension between environmentalists who have traditionally been opposed to different kinds of development,” he says, “and the idea that we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The tension exists because one of the main ways cities can fight global warming is to encourage density.

“It’s not controversial for researchers; it’s controversial for Americans,” says Kara Kockelman, a professor at UT Austin's Cockrell School of Engineering.

Basically, density fights global warming by reducing energy use. That, in turn, reduces emissions.

“The ability to walk and bike – that saves a lot of energy right there,” she says. “And then having smaller homes and businesses and maybe sharing walls and ceilings, that saves a lot of energy.”

'Neighborhood Character'

Still, the local impacts of density may appear to harm the environment.

Bunch and other Prop J supporters point out that denser development could lead to increased flood risk, hurt the urban tree canopy and cause some houses to be torn down and replaced unnecessarily.

Experts say those fears are overstated, though.

"A lot of environmentalists are at odds because they have traditionally opposed development for legitimate reasons," Garcia says, "but now they’re having to make the choice to say: Should we be supporting development to achieve this broader goal of creating more housing in dense urban areas?"

Indeed, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report Monday urging “rapid and far-reaching transitions” in cities to hold back the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Looked at this way, the debate isn’t over whether density in Central Austin is good for the earth. It’s over how much of it we’re willing to accept as a city that claims to care about climate change.

Luke Metzger, director of Environment Texas, says encouraging compact living downtown is good for the environment.
Credit Mose Buchele file photo / KUT

There are plenty of things that we know are good for the environment, but we still don’t want to do. In Austin, the type of density advocated by Metzger and other Prop J opponents might be one of them.

Part of that goes back to what some call “neighborhood character,” a nonnegotiable position among many residents and local politicians that single-family neighborhoods in Central Austin are crucial to the city's identity. Much of the debate over Proposition J hinges on how strongly one believes that.

Bunch says he can only imagine rare “exceptions” where the interests of single-family neighborhoods conflict with the interests of the environment.

Meanwhile, Metzger believes duplexes, commercial zoning and multifamily living in Austin neighborhoods are desirable even without the environmental benefit. He says those benefits make more density an imperative, though, “if we’re serious about being the leading city in America on addressing climate change.”

Tags: 
Proposition J
CodeNEXT
2018 Elections

Related Content

Austin Sued Over Wording Of CodeNEXT Ballot Question

By Aug 17, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

For the second time in a week, the City of Austin has been sued in the Texas Supreme Court over the wording of a question headed to the November ballot. This time, petitioners are challenging how the city wrote a proposition regarding whether residents should have the power to reject land-use rewrites like the now-defunct CodeNEXT.

Petitioners Get Items On November Ballot, But Threaten To Sue Austin Over How They're Worded

By Matt Cutler Aug 10, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council added two items to the November ballot early this morning. The first asks voters about how much say they should have in Austin’s land development process, while the second asks whether to initiate a comprehensive city audit. Both made it to the ballot through public petitions.

Austin City Council Votes Unanimously To Scrap CodeNEXT

By Aug 9, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

The Austin City Council voted unanimously today to scrap CodeNEXT, the controversial overhaul of the city's land development code.

In a resolution, the council said "due to a combination of significant disruptions to the process, CodeNEXT is no longer a suitable mechanism to achieve its stated goals or address the critical challenges currently facing our City."

'Something Has Gone Horribly Wrong': Adler Calls For A Reset On CodeNEXT Process

By Aug 1, 2018
Martin do Nascimento for KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants the city to scrap CodeNEXT and start over. 

In a post to the Austin City Council message board Wednesday, Adler asked that the city manager come up with a new process for updating the city’s 34-year-old land-use code. The mayor bemoaned “misinformation” surrounding the yearslong discussion.

What Are The Propositions Austin Voters Will Decide On This November? It's An Alphabet Soup.

By Sep 28, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

You might have seen signs around town telling you how to vote on certain ballot propositions in November. It’s a big list. There are 11 of them — Proposition A through K.

Join Us For Our 'Ballot Boxing' Series Of Austin City Council Candidate Forums

By Sep 28, 2018

There's plenty of heat around the big statewide and congressional races this fall, but maybe the biggest impact on your day-to-day life comes from local government. There are five Austin City Council races — plus the mayor — on the ballot in November.

To help you make a more informed choice, KUT, the Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy and A Functional Democracy are hosting a series of forums with council candidates in October.

CodeNEXT Exposes Divisions Over Density In Austin's Environmental Community

By Oct 24, 2017
Mose Buchele / KUT

The debate over rewriting Austin’s land use code has inflamed passions. People argue over how the plan, called CodeNEXT, will affect affordability, quality of life – the very character of Austin. Now, the proposal is exposing a division in Central Texas' tight-knit environmental community.