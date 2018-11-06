Steve Adler Cruises To Second Term As Austin Mayor

By 55 minutes ago
  • Mayor Steve Adler gives a victory speech at The Belmont in downtown Austin on Tuesday.
    Mayor Steve Adler gives a victory speech at The Belmont in downtown Austin on Tuesday.
    Eddie Gaspar for KUT

Steve Adler won re-election as Austin mayor in a landslide victory Tuesday and will serve another four years in office as voters came out in record numbers in Travis County.

Adler earned 61 percent of the vote and overpowered his biggest challenger, former City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Laura Morrison, and five other candidates.

RELATED | 2018 Election Results: Austin Bonds And Propositions

Voters first elected Adler in 2014 to serve as mayor under Austin’s new 10-1 council district system, where 10 geographic districts replaced six at-large positions. A civil rights and eminent domain attorney, Adler has established himself as both an earnest compromiser but also someone who expects things to happen quickly at the city.

“This community has said very clearly that they want us to look forward,” Adler said at his victory party at The Belmont in downtown Austin as his wife, Diane Land, and three daughters stood beside him.

“An overwhelming voice that says, 'Don’t listen to the voices of the status quo, the do-nothing voices that get us lost in process, voices that don’t let us move forward at the scale of the size of the challenges that we have,'" he said. "It may have been ambiguous over the last couple years as to where the community was on those issues, and there is no doubt tonight.”

Adler's supporters celebrate his victory.
Credit Eddie Gaspar for KUT

Adler said he read the rejection of Proposition J as further direction to move forward with a land-development code rewrite, like CodeNEXT. Prop J would have mandated a public vote on every comprehensive land code rewrite and created a waiting period between when council approved a new code and when it went into effect.

Many of the supporters of Prop J also backed Morrison.

“I think the community very clearly, if this goes down, is saying they don’t want a three-year delay before we start actually moving forward with significant changes,” Adler said. “They want us to act now.”

Tags: 
Steve Adler
Laura Morrison

Related Content

2018 Election Results: Adler, Tovo Win Re-election; Runoffs Likely In Districts 1, 3 And 9

By 17 hours ago

Mayor Steve Adler has shored up a second term as mayor of Austin. Incumbent Council Member Kathie Tovo appears to have been re-elected to her District 9 seat. In District 3, Council Member Sabino "Pio" Renteria teeters on the edge of securing his re-election, but will likely head to a runoff. Districts 1 and 8 are headed to runoff elections in December.

Steve Adler And Laura Morrison Want To Be Austin's Next Mayor. Here's How They Stand On Major Issues

By 19 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Former Austin City Council member Laura Morrison is challenging Mayor Steve Adler this Election Day. Both candidates talked with KUT about why they are running and where they stand on some pressing issues in Austin.

Here Are The Candidates Running To Be Austin's Next Mayor

By Oct 22, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

If you’re tired of hearing about the faceoff between Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O’Rourke, maybe it’s time to turn your attention to local elections, like the mayor’s race.

Mayor Steve Adler is fighting to retain his seat against six challengers, most of whom are political newcomers with some wild ideas – including building a dome around Austin to keep out “foreigners and California refugees.” (Uber would pay for it.)