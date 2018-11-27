TELL US: When Can You Call Yourself A 'Real' Austinite?

  • Martin do Nascimento for KUT

What makes a “real” Austinite?

That’s the question Sarah Edens asked for our ATXplained project last week. She moved to Austin about five months ago. She's no stranger to moving to a new city — Edens said she's moved 11 times in the past 10 years, because she's a military wife. 

"I know how important it is, when you're new to a town, to really embrace the local culture of each place," she said.

So she wondered if just living in Austin is enough to make you an Austinite. At its most basic level, of course, the answer is yes. But to truly call yourself a member of any community, there are certain shared experiences that bind its people together.

So we’re putting her question to all of Austin:

When can you call yourself a "real" Austinite?

"I'm hoping that the answer to this question is not that you have to born in Austin," Eden said.

Is it after you’ve lived here a year? Once you’ve sat in MoPac or I-35 traffic for more than an hour? Going to the Juneteenth celebration? Partying at Carnaval Brasileiro? Learning some history on the Tejano Walking Trail? The first time you think other people should stop moving here? After tossing back your first frosty marg at the Chili's at 45th and Lamar

Bonus points for more creative, original answers. Avoid predictable ones like stuff about football and barbecue!

Let us know what you think in the form below — leave your phone number, if you don’t mind, so we can call you to record your answer to use on-air.

ATXplained
Austin
Chili's

