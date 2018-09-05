Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Latest Challenge To Obamacare Is In Federal Court Today

By 1 hour ago
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Texas Republican Convention in San Antonio in June.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is challenging the Affordable Care Act at a hearing in federal court in Fort Worth today.

Paxton is leading a lawsuit filed by 20 Republican state attorneys general across the country. They argue that when Congress passed a tax bill this year eliminating a part of the law requiring people to buy health insurance, the whole law became unconstitutional.

The State of Texas has filed multiple lawsuits against the law, also known as Obamacare. In past statements, Paxton’s office has said the lawsuit takes aim at “Washington's unconstitutional control of the American healthcare system.”

“Texans should be free again to make their own healthcare choices, including which doctor they want to see," Marc Rylander, director of communications for the Office of the Attorney General, said earlier this year.

Democrat Justin Nelson, who is challenging Ken Paxton for attorney general, has focused much of his campaign on the lawsuit. He said Paxton's legal argument is frivolous and threatens protections in the law.

“I don’t think any objective observer of this lawsuit would say it is likely to succeed,” he said.

Nelson said Congress has the ability to remove Obamacare protections for people with pre-existing conditions, but it decided not to.

He said if he is elected, he will withdraw Texas from the lawsuit on his first day in office.

“It is a political lawsuit that is a waste of Texas taxpayer money,” he said. “And if it is successful, it’s going to cost millions and millions of people their pre-existing condition coverage for health insurance.”

Because the Trump administration has decided not to defend the health care law in court, Democratic attorneys general led by California will be defending it.

In court briefs, Paxton has said if the judge decides not to strike down the law in its entirety, he should eliminate Obamacare protections in just those states that are challenging it.

That means a popular part of the law that protects people with pre-existing conditions from being denied health insurance or being priced out of a health plan could be eliminated in Texas, for example, but not in California.

Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Ken Paxton
Justin Nelson

Related Content

Paxton Goes After Obamacare's Most Popular Protection In Texas, 19 Other States

By Aug 6, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

In a little-noticed court filing last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a federal judge to get rid of a popular part of the Affordable Care Act in Texas. In particular, his request could affect a part of the law that protects people with pre-existing conditions from being denied health insurance or being priced out of a health plan.

Texas Leads 20-State Lawsuit Against Obamacare

By Feb 26, 2018
Shelby Knowles/Texas Tribune

Texas is suing the federal government over President Barack Obama's landmark health law — again.

In a 20-state lawsuit filed Monday in federal court, Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that after the passage of the GOP's tax plan last year — which also repealed a provision of the sweeping legislation known as "Obamacare" that required people to have health insurance — the health law is no longer constitutional.

Analysts Predict Health Care Marketplace Premiums Will Stabilize For 2019 Coverage

By Sep 3, 2018

Consumers who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act markets may be pleasantly surprised this fall as average premiums are forecast to rise much less than in recent years.

The price of a 2019 policy sold on the ACA exchanges will increase less than 4 percent, according to an analysis of preliminary filings from insurers in all 50 states by ACASignups.net, a website and blog run by analyst Charles Gaba that tracks ACA enrollment and insurer participation.

And those insurers are expanding their offerings.

Texas Democrats Take On Partisan Voting Maps, After Supreme Court Punts The Issue

By Jul 10, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Democrats are campaigning on the issue of how lawmakers draw political maps ahead of the 2018 elections. They say partisan gerrymandering is solely a state issue right now, because the U.S. Supreme Court didn't rule this term on whether the practice is legal.    