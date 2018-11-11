Texas Firefighters Heading To California To Help Battle Wildfires

Hundreds of Texas firefighters will start heading to California Monday morning to help battle wildfires burning in Southern California.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that 200 firefighters, 55 fire engines and personnel from the Texas A&M Forest Service will be on their way.

The Woolsey Fire, burning just northwest of Los Angeles, had scorched more than 83,000 acres as of Sunday and is only 10 percent contained. At least two people have died.

Meantime, at least 23 people were killed and thousands of buildings were destroyed in a separate wildfire in Northern California.

“When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in fire departments across Texas are doing,” said Gov. Abbott in a press release. “As California continues to fight these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts. Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the State of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process.”

Several Austin-area fire departments, including the Kyle Fire Department and the Lake Travis Fire Department, have indicated they'll have personnel going to California.