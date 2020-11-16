-
From Texas Standard:Randy Jamieson lives in the River Place development in Northwest Austin – what developers call a “master-planned” community.…
-
Austin City Council members say they need a better look at where Austin could be falling short in terms of its wildfire preparedness.A report out today…
-
Mayor Jody Jones estimates 90 percent of the residential structures were destroyed in California's Camp Fire. Crews search for those who may have perished in neighborhoods now marked by silence.
-
Hundreds of Texas firefighters will start heading to California on Monday morning to help battle wildfires burning in Southern California. Texas Gov. Greg…
-
Four large wildfires have broken out in Central Texas in just about a week. It’s part of a bad year for Texas fires, and climate researchers say the…
-
From Texas Standard.One of the staples of elementary school library shelves across Texas is Hank the Cowdog – the dog who fancies himself the “head of…
-
It’s been a pretty busy summer so far when it comes to fighting wildfires in Central Texas.“We have seen a year that mimics more of what we had three,…
-
Our Friday coverage of the Hidden Pines fire is here.A wildfire that started Tuesday in Bastrop County continues to spread, thanks in part to high,…
-
The 2015 wildfire season is fast approaching. In Colorado yesterday, federal officials talked about the growing threat of catastrophic wildfires across…
-
Austin area residents may see some smoke today as the result of a prescribed burn.Officials warn that smoke may be visible west of Buda and south of FM…