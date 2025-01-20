Austin-area firefighters join battle to contain deadly wildfires in Los Angeles

Firefighters from the Austin area have traveled to Southern California to help battle the Los Angeles wildfires as another round of powerful Santa Ana winds is expected Monday and Tuesday.

More than 40,000 acres have burned and 14,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires. At least 27 people have died.

Round Rock Fire Chief Shane Glaiser estimated around 15 to 20 personnel from the Austin area were deployed to the region, including three firefighters and a mechanic from his own department.

"Two of our firefighters are on one [fire truck] engine, and then we have one of our firefighters on Hutto's engine to help make up a full crew," he said.

Firefighters were also sent from Austin, Bryan, Jarrell, Killeen, Kyle and Morgan's Point.

Glaiser said his firefighters have been assigned to help contain the Pacific Palisades fire.

As of Monday morning, that fire had burned through more than 23,000 acres and was 59% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"They're patrolling the streets and checking for hot spots on areas that have already been affected by the fire," Glaiser said. "They're more in the containment side and the extinguishment side versus the actual firefight."

He said his mechanic had also been called in to help some of California's fire crews.

"If there's an issue out in the field somewhere, he can basically dispatch to go assist other strike teams," he said. "And so he's playing a pretty important role in this fire fight."

The crews will remain in California for 21 days, unless released early or asked to stay on longer by fire officials, Glaiser said.