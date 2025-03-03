Austin is at a 'potentially historic' risk of wildfires Tuesday. Here's how to prepare.

Lee esta historia en español

Tuesday's forecast includes low humidity levels, powerful winds and lots of sun: all the ingredients for wildfires to ignite and spread.

National Weather Service officials said the conditions are dangerous and "potentially historic." A red flag warning is in effect until Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Meteorologists are expecting 30 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 55 mph. Humidity levels are expected to drop to 15% – in other words, the air will be super dry. (The threshold for a red flag warning is if sustained winds are at least 20 mph and humidity levels are below 20%.)

The conditions are ideal for embers from a cigarette, a chain on the back of a truck or sparks from machinery to ignite dry vegetation and be carried for over a mile.

“Here’s the reality of the situation … if we do get a series of fires started, it will quickly overwhelm our resources,” said Chris Dibrell, fire adapted communities coordinator for the Austin Wildfire Division. “This is what happened in California and out West.”

Dangerous, potentially historic, extreme fire weather conditions are forecast Tuesday across our area. Very strong winds and low humidity will support the rapid spread and difficult suppression of any wildfires that may ignite. Avoid activities that could cause a wildfire! #txwx pic.twitter.com/gYa7fsIVLA — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 3, 2025

Dibrell said the city is adding more staff and fire trucks into service. The state has also deployed response teams in areas at risk.

But it’s up to the community to prevent fires from happening in the first place: 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, according to the NWS.

“Don’t be that guy,” Dibrell said. “[I don’t know] how many times I’ve [seen] fires over the years that were started by improperly disposed cigarettes or smoking materials.”

Dibrell said using a smoker or grill on the grass instead of gravel or a paved surface is also a common fire starter.

The department is urging folks to protect their homes by cleaning gutters, moving any flammable patio furniture indoors and creating at least 5 feet of “defensible space” between the house and any vegetation or combustible materials.

Dibrell said apartment dwellers should also remove any flammable materials, like chairs or doormats, from their porches.

He said everyone should have an evacuation plan, along with a go bag containing 72 hours' worth of essentials, such as clothes, medications and valuables.

"When the humidity is as low as it's gonna be tomorrow, it's pulling all of the water out of the real light fuel [grass, for example], making it just ready to burn," Dibrell said. "By the time we get to [the afternoon] those grasses are going to be crunchy."

Winds will return to normal by Wednesday, but vegetation will still be dry and susceptible to catching fire until the weekend, Dibrell said.

