Smoke from 8,640-acre Gillespie County wildfire blowing into the Austin area

Sunday morning update: The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Crabapple Fire north of Fredericksburg is 40 percent contained as of 4:45 a.m. Sunday, after a night of diminished winds and continued work on the ground to contain the fire.

Zion Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg has been set up as shelter for anyone in the area who is asked to evacuate.

The National Weather Service has forecast near-critical fire weather conditions for Central Texas today, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour; low relative humidity; and dry vegetation. People are advised to avoid outdoor burning today.

Saturday: A wildfire about 80 miles west of Austin led to hazy skies and the smell of smoke throughout the city on Saturday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said 8,640-acre Crabapple Fire north of Fredericksburg started Saturday afternoon and is zero percent contained, as of 5:01 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department said it was receiving calls from people in the Austin area who are experiencing smoke that it believes is from the wildfire:

911 call takers are receiving multiple calls about smoke across Austin. We believe this smoke is being blown in from the 400 acre Crabapple Fire near Fredericksburg. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 15, 2025

Due to gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for all of Central Texas until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Under these dry and windy conditions, the NWS reminds people:



Don't burn anything outside.

Don't park vehicles on dry grass.

Don't discard cigarettes or other smoking materials outside.

This is a developing story.

