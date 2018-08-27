Texas Supreme Court Denies Challenges To Two Ballot Items For Austin Voters This Fall

By 53 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has denied petitions from two Austin residents asking that the city rewrite a pair of November ballot measures.

Attorney Bill Aleshire filed challenges earlier this month with the court over the wording of a citizen-initiated petition that asked whether the city should hire a third-party auditor to scrutinize the efficiency of all city departments. A second challenge came over the wording of a petition asking whether citizens should have the right to vote on every land-use rewrite, like the now-defunct CodeNEXT.

In the case of the land-use ballot item, Aleshire argued the city “lacks discretion” to craft its own question to voters. In the case of the efficiency audit, he argued the language approved by City Council discouraged voters from approving the measure.

“With this denial, the Texas Supreme Court has confirmed that our ballot language conforms to the legal requirements and represents the key features of both citizen initiated petitions,” a city spokesman said. 

Aleshire called the ballot language “misleading,” but said “regardless of whose ballot language the voters are going to get to see … they should study the ballot ordinances.”

This post has been updated. 

Tags: 
2018 Elections
Efficiency Audit
CodeNEXT
Austin City Council

Related Content

Austin Sued Over Wording Of CodeNEXT Ballot Question

By Aug 17, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

For the second time in a week, the City of Austin has been sued in the Texas Supreme Court over the wording of a question headed to the November ballot. This time, petitioners are challenging how the city wrote a proposition regarding whether residents should have the power to reject land-use rewrites like the now-defunct CodeNEXT.

Austin Sued Over Wording Of Ballot Question For City Audit

By Aug 13, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

An Austin resident, represented by attorney Bill Aleshire, is suing the city over the wording of a November ballot measure about a citywide audit.

Activists collected more than 30,000 signatures asking the city to hire a third party to conduct an efficiency audit of all its departments. Austin City Council members voted Thursday to put the question to voters.