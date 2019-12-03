© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chip Roy Announces Run To Keep His Seat In Texas' 21st District

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published December 3, 2019 at 3:58 PM CST
Republican Congressman Chip Roy announced a run for his second term representing Texas' 21st Congressional District. Roy was elected in November 2018 after defeating a crowded Republican primary earlier that year.
Republican Congressman Chip Roy announced a run for his second term representing Texas' 21st Congressional District. Roy was elected in November 2018 after defeating a crowded Republican primary earlier that year.

Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy announced his reelection campaign Monday night, and he may face a challenge from former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis.

Texas' 21st Congressional District covers parts of San Antonio, the Hill Country and Austin. The district has been a Republican stronghold for 40 years. Roy, its freshman incumbent, told a crowd of about 200 people in San Antonio that Democrats would try to influence the race with high amounts of money.

“This is our Alamo. This is our moment for conservatism to shine and reign supreme. I do not buy this idea that Texas is flipping blue and neither should you,” he said.

Roy also told supporters he planned to continue his fight for limited government.  

Filing for the seat closes Monday, Dec. 9. Roy has no Republican primary challengers but three Democrats and an Independent are running. That includes Davis, who represented parts of Fort Worth in the Texas Senate until she unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

Joey Palacios can be reached at Joey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules.

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Joey Palacios
Born and raised in San Antonio, Joey joined the Texas Public Radio newsroom in October of 2011. Joey graduated from Roosevelt High School and obtained an associate of applied science degree in radio and television broadcasting from San Antonio College in 2010.
See stories by Joey Palacios