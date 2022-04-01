Get Involved spotlight: Austin Sunshine Camps

From Austin Sunshine Camps, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Founded in 1928, the mission of Austin Sunshine Camps (ASC) is to provide the magic of overnight camp without the barrier of cost. Recognizing that overnight camp is a formative rite-of-passage, ASC eliminates financial barriers by providing high-quality overnight camp at no cost to youth. We provide a safe place for people across lines of difference to grow, connect, and explore. Our campers are eight -15 years old and either qualify for the school free or reduced lunch program or are in foster care. Since opening, we have served more than 55,000 children in Central Texas.

Our Programs:

Overnight Summer Camp : we provide four sessions of overnight summer camp for youth ages eight to 15, lasting 10 days and nine nights.



: we provide four sessions of overnight summer camp for youth ages eight to 15, lasting 10 days and nine nights. Family Programming : We engage all of our summer camp families in year-round activities such as family weekend camps, day camps, and various themed events.



: We engage all of our summer camp families in year-round activities such as family weekend camps, day camps, and various themed events. Counselor-in-Training (CIT) Program : These future camp counselors have aged out of overnight summer camp or have been referred from partner programs for demonstrating leadership potential.

