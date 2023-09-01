Get Involved spotlight: Project Schoolhouse

From Project Schoolhouse, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

With an emphasis on community building and local volunteer participation, Project Schoolhouse partners with Nicaraguan communities to build new schools, provide clean water, improve sanitation, and help students continue their education. We believe that every child has a right to a good education, that every community has a right to clean water in their homes, and that schools can be a foundation for a stronger, more vital, and sustainable future for the whole community.

We Do 3 Things

Project Schoolhouse partners with communities to build water systems, schools, and sanitation solutions.

We Do Them Well

The typical community is rural, lacks clean water and electricity, and lives far from a traversable road. Our in-country team has the patience and expertise necessary to solve the logistical challenges inherent in working in some of the most remote communities in Nicaragua.

We Stay Focused

Responding strictly to voiced needs, we work with communities that have identified both the problems they want to solve and the solutions to fix them. Our purpose is to facilitate projects that have real grassroots support and local buy-in that result in sustainable progress.

Upcoming events: Cien Amigos Fundraiser

Cien Amigos Fundraiser - Project Schoolhouse

Thursday, October 26, 2023 - 7:30 PM CT - The Austin Winery

Cien Amigos is Project Schoolhouse's only fundraising event of the year. Join us for a journey, including two short films and dinner, to take you to Nicaragua’s heart. The event will be in person, in Austin, and simulcasted to guests nationwide. For more information, go to: projectschoolhouse.org/cien-amigos-2023

To Get Involved or for Volunteer opportunities:

Info@projectschoolhouse.org

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

projectschoolhouse.org

