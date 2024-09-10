This Is My Thing: Vintage Railroading!

It’s episode number eight of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Marc Opperman about his love of vintage trains. Now, there are folks who like to watch trains or photograph trains or build model trains, but for people like Marc only the real deal will do. He works on real vintage trains, what he calls '12 inch to the foot scale.' He’s currently a student train conductor, volunteering with the Austin Steam Train Association to work on their weekly excursions into the Hill Country.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Marc’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece, including the story of the major event in Marc’s life that happened on that train.

