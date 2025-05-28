© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

HBCU Radio Preservation Project with Jocelyn Robinson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:14 AM CDT
Portrait of a woman with a white background looking straight ahead at the camera.
HUE12, LLC

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jocelyn Robinson, director of the Ohio-based HBCU Radio Preservation Project and the director of the Center for Radio Preservation and Archives at WYSO radio.

Of the 104 Historically Black Colleges and University - HBCU’s, nearly one-third have radio stations that have documented the African American experience, in this country- including the Civil Rights era. Presently there are 29 active stations in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and they are as diverse as HBCU’s themselves.
Tags
In Black AmericaRadioCorporation For Public Broadcasting
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content