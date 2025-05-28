HBCU Radio Preservation Project with Jocelyn Robinson

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jocelyn Robinson, director of the Ohio-based HBCU Radio Preservation Project and the director of the Center for Radio Preservation and Archives at WYSO radio.

Of the 104 Historically Black Colleges and University - HBCU’s, nearly one-third have radio stations that have documented the African American experience, in this country- including the Civil Rights era. Presently there are 29 active stations in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and they are as diverse as HBCU’s themselves.