PHOTOS: Austinites Honor Martin Luther King Jr. With A Drive-In Rally

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published January 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
In-car rally.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Sisters Montserrat and Julieta Garibay hold "Black Lives Matter" signs at a drive-in Martin Luther King Jr. Day event hosted by the Austin Area Heritage Council on Monday.

Each January, Austinites march from the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the UT Austin campus to the Capitol in honor of the civil rights leader. But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the march was canceled and people instead gathered for a drive-in rally on MLK Day.

Only about 70 cars could register to attend, but the Austin Area Heritage Council also livestreamed the event for those at home. You can watch the rally here.

ChairsatMLKRally.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
Letisha Metayer sits with her daughters, Brooklyn and Arielyn, and their dog, Doc, in the parking lot of St. James Missionary Baptist Church to watch the rally.
MLKrally.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
The event featured musicians and speakers, including Dr. Leonard Moore, vice president for diversity and community engagement at UT Austin. "My challenge this morning," he told the crowd, "it is easy to celebrate King, but can you emulate him?"
Charmin Green.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
Charmin Greene performs at the event.
MLK rally.jpg
Gabriel C. Perez/KUT
Gloria and Quinn James watch the event from the parking lot.
NHM.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
"Dr. King was a man of peace, but he was not a man of appeasement," Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison told the crowd. "Don’t mistake his commitment to nonviolent action for willingness to bow out when things get tough. Turning the other cheek to racism and injustice and division now is like ignoring the symptoms of a deadly disease. Dr. King and his allies accomplished so very much exactly because they refused to take injustice sitting down and that action brought us all so much closer to realizing his dream. But in 2021 our national body is still not cured of the original sin of white supremacy. We still have so much work to do."
VolunteersatMLKRally.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
Volunteers with Christ Embassy Travis Church hand out flags and pamphlets.
MLKrallyviewers.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
Tanya Jogee and her son Rayan watch the event.

AustinMartin Luther King Jr.
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
