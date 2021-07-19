City Says Two Sites Could Serve As Temporary Encampments For Homeless Austinites

Austin has found two city-owned sites that could serve as camps for people living outdoors. One of the potential campsites is on Manor Road in East Austin and the other is on Convict Hill Road in South Austin, according to a memo released Monday.

The memo, posted initially on a city website shortly before 5 p.m., was removed shortly after posting and then republished. A city spokesperson said it was not supposed to be published until Tuesday morning.

The city has been scrambling to find housing for Austinites experiencing homelessness since voters reinstated the city's ban on public encampments in May. These temporary camps would be fenced and have staff on site 24 hours a day.

The memo said the sites were initially intended to host affordable housing. Both would need to be rezoned and would require city permitting changes, it said. The sites also could host prefabricated shelters.

The memo said city staff would hold community meetings and provide surveys for the public to offer feedback if given the OK from Austin City Council. Council will get a briefing about the sites July 27.