Central Texans honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with both virtual and in-person celebrations, as a surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant forced some planned events to move online or be canceled.

KUT multimedia producers Patricia Lim, Michael Minasi and Gabriel C. Pérez documented the day's events in Austin and San Marcos.

Patricia Lim / KUT A marcher at the MLK Day celebration in San Marcos holds up a sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

Patricia Lim / KUT Marchers move through downtown San Marcos past a mural that says, "Love your neighbor as yourself."

Patricia Lim / KUT An attendee holds a Black Lives Matter sign during the MLK Day march in San Marcos.

Patricia Lim / KUT MLK Day attendees in San Marcos look at a new mural celebrating diversity by artist Robert Jones.

Michael Minasi / KUT In Austin, where the MLK Day festival was moved to a virtual setting, Huston-Tillotson University President Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette spoke during a celebration at the university.

Michael Minasi / KUT Volunteers and speakers at the MLK Day Celebration dance along as The Blue Vinyl Crates performs at Huston-Tillotson University.

Michael Minasi / KUT Huston-Tillotson Student Government Association President Derrick Jackson speaks during the MLK Day celebration.

Michael Minasi / KUT D-Madness, bassist of The Blue Vinyl Crates, performs during the MLK Day celebration at Huston-Tillotson University.