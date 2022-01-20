© 2022 KUT

Austin will activate cold weather shelters, warming centers on Thursday as cold front sweeps in

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published January 20, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST
Austin's Central Library is one of the warming centers open on Thursday.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Austin's Central Library is one of the warming centers open on Thursday.

An overnight arctic front brought freezing temperatures this morning to much of Central Texas, and the City of Austin is activating its cold weather shelters tonight and daytime warming centers across the city for unsheltered Austinites.

The warming centers at a handful of city-owned sites will open Thursday morning:

The centers will operate during their normal business hours.
Each warming center will be subject to the COVID-related policies of the department running the site, meaning some (like libraries) may have limited capacity in light of the pandemic.

The city's overnight cold weather shelters will open up, as well. Folks seeking shelter must register in person and pass a COVID-19 screening. Registration for shelter is from 6 to 8 p.m. at One Texas Center at South 1st Street and Barton Springs Road.

The Austin area is under a winter storm advisory until Friday at 6 a.m. The National Weather Service expects freezing rain, sleet and possible icy conditions for much of Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to warm up Thursday afternoon and then plunge back below freezing overnight Friday.

Tags

AustinCold WeatherKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
