On July 31, we lost one of the all-time Austin greats: John Aielli, who passed away at the age of 76. He spent 54 years on KUT's and KUTX’s airwaves, playing music, interviewing guests and generally doing his part to keep Austin weird.

If you knew John personally, you knew he was an avid thrifter. Both his home and his desk at work were covered with secondhand art and knickknacks, as eclectic as his taste in music. Inspired by that eclecticism, we present to you a collage of songs, sounds and remembrances of an Austin legend, from longtime colleagues, friends, Austin musicians, and listeners all over the world.

This is "Remembering John Aielli."