Here's where to get a free Thanksgiving meal or volunteer to help serve one

Every year, nonprofits in Austin come together to provide Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans who are struggling to make ends meet or living outdoors. The holiday also serves as an opportunity for people looking to help.

Here's a rundown of where to get a meal over the holiday and where to volunteer.

Tuesday

United Way for Greater Austin

United Way for Greater Austin and H-E-B are partnering again for their annual Thanksgiving meal from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center.

If you need a meal, you can walk in any time. CapMetro will also be offering free bus passes at 10 H-E-B locations across the city, according to the United Way. Find more info on bus passes here.

If you want to volunteer, check out the United Way's website.

Wednesday

Calvary Episcopal Church

Calvary Episcopal Church in Bastrop is hosting an in-person Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church's parish hall, located at 1028 Main St.

Deliveries will also be available for home-bound residents of Bastrop. If you or someone you know is interested in a delivery, call 512-303-7515, or go to the church's website for more information.

Caritas of Austin

Caritas of Austin will distribute meals at its downtown headquarters at 611 Neches St. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The nonprofit will have hot meals and to-go meals. Find out more on Caritas' website.

Austin Spanish First Seventh-Day Adventist Church

The Austin Spanish First Seventh-Day Adventist Church will host a food pantry. The Rundberg-area church is asking first-time clients to bring a photo ID and proof of address. The church is also hosting a Thanksgiving meal at 7 p.m.

The church says anyone in need is encouraged to stop by, and they will be able to assist English- and Spanish-speakers. More info here.

Thanksgiving Day

Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz

Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz is offering in-person or to-go meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The church off Payton Gin Road in North Austin will also have its weekly food distribution from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Find out more info here.

Mount Olive Baptist Church

The East Austin church will have to-go meals for folks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. If you're looking to donate food to the church's food pantry, call 512-472-4332 or visit their website.

St. William Catholic Church

St. William Catholic Church in Round Rock will have to-go meals from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, and in-person meals will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

Food donations will be accepted from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. You can register to volunteer at St. William's website.

Sunrise Community Church

The South Austin church will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be served outside, and anyone is welcome to attend. Call 512-368-2865 for more information.

