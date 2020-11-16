-
As Thanksgiving approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are worried about being able to afford food. Some local organizations are distributing free meals through Thanksgiving Day.
Health experts worry that an influx in traveling and mingling over Thanksgiving and into the December holidays could exacerbate an already dangerous situation as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across Texas.
NPR recently wanted to know: What about America are you most thankful for? Our audience answered, and writer Kwame Alexander crafted an epic poem of celebration and gratitude from the replies.
A new outbreak of E. coli has hit dozens of people in 11 states. No deaths have been reported, but the CDC says consumers should not eat anyromaine lettuce until more is learned about the outbreak.
Over this Thanksgiving week, Americans will toss almost 200 million pounds of turkey alone. Massimo Bottura helps us fight food waste by showing us how to turn leftovers into a world-class new meal.
