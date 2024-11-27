Photos: Austinites come together to share food and community
H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing celebrated its 35th birthday with cake and another year of free dinners for Austin-area residents Tuesday night.
“Tonight’s goal is to serve 10,000 free holiday meals at the Feast of Sharing,” said Tamra Jones, public affairs manager for H-E-B. Last year, 8,000 meals were served.
Alongside the Thanksgiving-themed meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie, attendees were treated to live music, children’s crafts with Contemporary Austin, and a photo booth at the Palmer Events Center. H-E-B pharmacists also provided free flu shots.
A thousand volunteers from H-E-B and the community helped with the event.
"I’m very blessed, personally, that I get to be a part of this every year," Jones said. "My family is here, too, so I get everyone involved. My husband was getting carts out earlier this afternoon; my granddaughter is here volunteering."
The feast, part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, is one of a series of events serving more than 340,000 meals across 34 cities in Texas and Mexico.