Photos: Austinites come together to share food and community

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Minasi
Published November 27, 2024 at 9:50 AM CST
Thousands of people pass through the 35th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing for dinner, live music and activities at the Palmer Events Center on Tuesday.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Thousands of people pass through the 35th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing for dinner, live music and activities at the Palmer Events Center on Tuesday.

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing celebrated its 35th birthday with cake and another year of free dinners for Austin-area residents Tuesday night.

“Tonight’s goal is to serve 10,000 free holiday meals at the Feast of Sharing,” said Tamra Jones, public affairs manager for H-E-B. Last year, 8,000 meals were served.

Alongside the Thanksgiving-themed meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie, attendees were treated to live music, children’s crafts with Contemporary Austin, and a photo booth at the Palmer Events Center. H-E-B pharmacists also provided free flu shots.

A thousand volunteers from H-E-B and the community helped with the event.

"I’m very blessed, personally, that I get to be a part of this every year," Jones said. "My family is here, too, so I get everyone involved. My husband was getting carts out earlier this afternoon; my granddaughter is here volunteering."

The feast, part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, is one of a series of events serving more than 340,000 meals across 34 cities in Texas and Mexico.

A person in a hairnet and gloves puts food on a plate in a line
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
An assembly line of volunteers plates free Thanksgiving dinners.
Two people wearing red "Feast of Sharing" aprons stand at a podium
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Austin City Council Members José Velásquez and Ryan Alter read a proclamation from the city during the 35th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing.
A basket of pumpkin pie slices on plates
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A basket of pumpkin pie slices is whisked to attendees of H-E-B's feast.
A mariachi band plays on stage with flowers in the foreground
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Mariachi Corazon de Tejas performs during the event.
Two people dancing with a band on stage in the background.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Josh McCaulley and Marz Villarreal dance to mariachi music.
Children stand for photos with H-E-B's mascot Buddy, a bag full of groceries
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Attendees pose for photos with H-E-B mascot, Buddy.
Michael Minasi
Michael Minasi is a photo and video storyteller at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email him at mminasi@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelMinasi.
