Here's where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Austin and how to volunteer to help out

Every year, nonprofits in Austin rally to provide Thanksgiving meals for people who are struggling in the community. Many of these organizations are also looking for help during the holidays.

Here's where to get a free Thanksgiving meal and how to volunteer.

Tuesday

H-E-B Feast of Sharing

H-E-B and United Way for Greater Austin will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center. The dinner is free and open to the public.

To find out more or to volunteer to serve food, check out United Way’s website.



Wednesday

Caritas of Austin

Caritas' Community Kitchen will be providing Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m., either to take away or to eat at the kitchen, 611 Neches St.

Austin Spanish First Seventh-Day Adventist Church

This North Austin church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal from 7 p.m until food runs out. Anyone is welcome.

If you plan to attend, call 786-873-9241 with the number of people in your group so the church can prepare.



Thanksgiving Day

Operation Turkey

Volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving meals between 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The deadline to sign up for a meal is Friday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, visit the event page or just show up Thanksgiving morning. Find locations here.

Sunrise Community Church

Sunrise Community Church in South Austin is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, 4430 Menchaca Road. Check out the website to learn more volunteer opportunities.

Mount Olive Baptist Church

Mount Olive Baptist Church in East Austin will be providing to-go meals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 512-472-4332 or email levirandolph123@gmail.com if you’re interested in volunteering.

Iglesia Cristiana Principe de Paz

This North Austin church will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to eat on site or to go. The event will feature live music.