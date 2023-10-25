Georgetown's LGBTQ+ community organizes city's first Pride celebration

Georgetown is joining a growing list of Central Texas cities to host a local Pride celebration.

"If Taylor and Round Rock and Cedar Park and Leander can do it, then so can Georgetown," said Jo Ivester, a co-founder and president of Georgetown PRIDE.

The non-profit organization is responsible for hosting what is believed to be the city's first-ever Pride celebration at the Georgetown Public Library on Thursday.

"We recognized that the City of Georgetown is a welcoming place, and the community here is very supportive, but it doesn't necessarily have that reputation," Ivester said. "So by being very visible and celebrating our diversity, we are hoping to change the reputation of the city."

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a lecture by Rev. Milo Grant of Austin's University Baptist Church about "Religion & Queerness" focused on "overcoming religious trauma, having pride in our identities, and celebrating our unique paths moving forward."

People can then enjoy a "Coming Out" block party in the parking lot across from the library at 7:30 p.m. There will be pumpkin painting, food trucks and live entertainment, including a drag performance.

The celebration is free and open to the public.