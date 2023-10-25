© 2023 KUT Public Media

Georgetown's LGBTQ+ community organizes city's first Pride celebration

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
A hand holds up a mini progress Pride flag.
Alyssa Olvera
/
KUT
Georgetown PRIDE will host the city's first Pride celebration on Thursday.

Georgetown is joining a growing list of Central Texas cities to host a local Pride celebration.

"If Taylor and Round Rock and Cedar Park and Leander can do it, then so can Georgetown," said Jo Ivester, a co-founder and president of Georgetown PRIDE.

The non-profit organization is responsible for hosting what is believed to be the city's first-ever Pride celebration at the Georgetown Public Library on Thursday.

"We recognized that the City of Georgetown is a welcoming place, and the community here is very supportive, but it doesn't necessarily have that reputation," Ivester said. "So by being very visible and celebrating our diversity, we are hoping to change the reputation of the city."

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a lecture by Rev. Milo Grant of Austin's University Baptist Church about "Religion & Queerness" focused on "overcoming religious trauma, having pride in our identities, and celebrating our unique paths moving forward."

People can then enjoy a "Coming Out" block party in the parking lot across from the library at 7:30 p.m. There will be pumpkin painting, food trucks and live entertainment, including a drag performance.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
