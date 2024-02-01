Austin Animal Center could change rules to allow more aggressive dogs to be euthanized

The City of Austin could make it easier to euthanize more dogs with histories of biting people, especially those who target the most vulnerable.

City Council members this week heard from staff who said more people are reporting bites. Last year, 131 severe bite events, or incidents that led to severe injuries, were reported. That's up from 84 in 2021 and 128 in 2022. Since 2018, more than 560 severe biting incidents have been reported, according to city data.

Right now, the Austin Animal Center euthanizes dogs for two main reasons: aggression and sickness. Dogs that are deemed aggressive have a right to be rescued by partners like Austin Pets Alive.

No more than 5% of animals can be euthanized, per city rules. But city officials want to make more dogs eligible for euthanasia, instead of being adopted out.

Don Bland, who leads the city’s animal shelter, said sometimes dogs with a history of biting or other incidents end up back in the community, and they bite again.

“We feel like we are putting dogs into the community that aren't safe,” he told KUT. “So we are trying to protect the public.”

The proposed new aggression scale would move dog bites the city currently would consider moderate into a higher level.

During a council work session Tuesday, Council Member Leslie Pool said she wants to see a separate bite rating for dogs that attack children and elderly people.

“I was wondering if we could look at adding a category for bites to people younger than 18,” Pool said. “And it may be that this would just not be possible or would inject complexity, but I do think that has different consequences and ramifications.”

Council members also said they wanted the city, and its partners, to be more transparent with people who adopt or foster dogs that have histories of biting.

Pushback

Some animal advocates and critics believe the change is just a way for the Austin Animal Center to euthanize its way out of overcapacity issues — and without proper data to support it.

Ellen Jefferson, who leads Austin Pets Alive, said the nonprofit has not seen the same level of concern the city has with biting. In fact, she said, APA rescued 82 dogs with behavior issues last year from the Austin Animal Center, but only one was found to have met this new proposed criteria. And one of those dogs didn't have a bite record at all.

Jefferson and others would like to see more data around these severe bite reports, adding that the shelter has been criticized for poor data keeping before.

“Our concern is that the data reporting isn't strong enough to be able to support something like this that doesn't allow for another organization to look and say, 'Hey, this one doesn't fit,’” Jefferson said. “Because if the city is just allowed to euthanize those dogs without any input then no one has the chance to help that dog.”

Chronic overcrowding

The Austin Animal Center has chronic overcapacity issues. Several times over the last year, the center has reported housing dogs in temporary kennels in office spaces, meetings rooms and other nontraditional kennel spaces on the property.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Dog were left in crates in Austin Animal Center's truck port because there was no room inside the shelter last summer.

Overcrowded animal shelters is a trend that is being felt nationwide. Adoption rates have declined as inflation and the cost of living have increased, making it difficult to care for pets.

Stephanie Filer, executive director forShelter Animals Count, said the problem has become more widespread since the COVID-19 pandemic, when veterinary services and other vet programs, such as microchipping and spay and neuter, were shuttered or had to pull back operations.

"So what is happening now," she said, "is organizations are either having to restrict or reduce animals coming in, having to manage potential overcrowding, which becomes an animal welfare issue and a disease control issue, or they are having to make euthanasia decisions that they haven't had to make since before the pandemic."

Along with changes to the bite scale, AAC staff are also trying to change some of its rules around fostering. Bland said the city wants to remove a rule requiring the shelter to hold a dog for 72 hours before it can be fostered, so dogs can be fostered immediately.

City Council will vote on the changes Thursday. If the members approve the change to the bite scale, the city would pilot the program for a six-month period to collect data before it is officially implemented.

“This is a challenging subject for any city to tackle," Jefferson said. "We support the concept of using a scientific approach to removing dogs that are truly dangerous from our community. We want the city to use accurate and carefully examined data when making life-and-death decisions.”

