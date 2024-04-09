Photos: Austinites find wonder in the eclipse despite cloudy sky

Crowds began to gather across the city hours before the partial eclipse.
Students at Reilly Elementary School in Austin were excited to be on campus for the eclipse.
“I also think it’s good for education because we get to learn about it while we get to see it happen,” George, a second-grader, said. “I think that really teaches us how it happens and how a solar eclipse works and what effects it has.”
In the Hill Country town of Kerrville — one of the prime viewing spots for the eclipse with a whopping 4 1/2 minutes of totality — tourists from across the country flocked to the Kerrclipse Festival.
As totality neared, things got dark. Real dark. People reacted with cheers, tears and awe.
We hope you got a good long look. The next total solar eclipse in Austin will be on Feb. 25, 2343. But the next one in Texas is in 2045 — that's like a blink of an eye!
Bins will be set up at viewing sites across the city Monday, as well as at facilities and public libraries through April 26. The used glasses will be donated to the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders.