Photos: Austinites find wonder in the eclipse despite cloudy sky

Even with a cloudy forecast, many Austinites got plenty of glimpses at the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on Monday.

Crowds began to gather across the city hours before the partial eclipse.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A crowd of people gather at the south side of the UT Austin tower to watch the eclipse.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A woman draws images of the eclipse at the Long Center.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A person at the Long Center rests on a ledge with a book over his head while waiting for the eclipse.

Students at Reilly Elementary School in Austin were excited to be on campus for the eclipse.

“I also think it’s good for education because we get to learn about it while we get to see it happen,” George, a second-grader, said. “I think that really teaches us how it happens and how a solar eclipse works and what effects it has.”

Becky Fogel / KUT News The students at Reilly Elementary attached their solar glasses to decorated paper plates.

In the Hill Country town of Kerrville — one of the prime viewing spots for the eclipse with a whopping 4 1/2 minutes of totality — tourists from across the country flocked to the Kerrclipse Festival.

Michael Minasi / KUT News People gather to watch the eclipse at the Kerrclipse Festival.

Michael Minasi / KUT News The beginning of the partial eclipse seen from Kerrville. The city was a popular eclipse spot because of the length of totality.

As totality neared, things got dark. Real dark. People reacted with cheers, tears and awe.

Julius Shieh / KUT News The sky darkens as totality nears at Pease Park in Austin.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News The moon moves to cover the sun during the eclipse in Austin.

Julius Shieh / KUT News A sliver of the sun can be seen as the eclipse nears totality.

Michael Minasi / KUT News A white halo is visible during totality in Kerrville.

Michael Minasi / KUT News A composite of the total solar eclipse, taken during the Kerrclipse Festival.

Patricia Lim / KUT News The Austin sky went dark and the lights came on during the eclipse.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News The day looked like night by the Littlefield Fountain on the UT Austin campus.

We hope you got a good long look. The next total solar eclipse in Austin will be on Feb. 25, 2343. But the next one in Texas is in 2045 — that's like a blink of an eye!