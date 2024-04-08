Live eclipse updates: How Austin can watch the solar eclipse even if there are clouds

Today's the day, folks! Approximately eight hours from now, the Austin area will plunge into complete darkness as the moon travels between the Earth and the sun for the much anticipated total solar eclipse.

Clouds or no clouds, it will still be an experience.

We're going to be here all day bringing you what you need to know, including traffic updates, last-minute places to get glasses, how you all are celebrating and NASA's official live stream of totality. KUT will also be broadcasting live on 90.5 from 12-2 p.m.

Get your solar viewers ready and stick with us for this once-in-a-lifetime event! But first, the basics:

When is the solar eclipse in Austin?

The eclipse will start at about 12:17 p.m., peak at 1:36 p.m. and end right before 3 p.m.

Here's a map you can click on to figure out timing in your exact location. (Heads-up that it's showing Universal Time!)

What's the big deal with this eclipse?

You probably remember there was another eclipse in October. But that was a partial eclipse. On Monday, the moon will completely block out the sun for about 1 minute and 40 seconds within Austin city limits during what's known as "totality."

Cool stuff happens. The sky will dim like it's dawn or dusk, the air will get colder, and you might see stars and planets that are usually invisible in daylight. But totality isn't happening everywhere in Austin. You can only see it west of this line around 1:36 p.m.:

Where should I go in Austin to see this thing?

If you're in the area of totality, you should probably stay put, or try your best not to travel too far. There's a good chance that traffic will be gnarly as tens of thousands of tourists from all over the country descend on Austin and the Hill Country to see the eclipse.

Is it safe to look right at it?

For the most part, the answer is: Not with your naked eyes! The one exception is during totality — within that small window, you can run wild.

Otherwise, you'll need special solar glasses to look at the sun. Here are a few local places you can get them:



Austin public libraries (free)

Austin recreation centers (free)

Austin Visitor Center

H-E-B

They might run out quickly, so double check that they're still in stock before you head out.

Catch up quick:

