Watch: Total solar eclipse travels across Austin and beyond

Even if the clouds above Austin aren't cooperating for eclipse viewing, that doesn't mean you won't be able to see what's happening during the city's first total solar eclipse in 600 years.

NASA is streaming a three-hour special broadcast using telescopes across the United States.

The eclipse will start at about 12:17 p.m. in the Austin area and end right before 3 p.m. Totality, the 1 minute and 44 seconds when the moon will completely block out the sun, will start at 1:36 p.m. locally.

Watch the official NASA livestream below from noon to 3 p.m. Central Standard Time: