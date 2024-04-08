© 2024 KUT Public Media

A woman wearing a cap uses binoculars to look at the sky.
2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Central Texas has some of the best seats in the country for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse April 8.

Watch: Total solar eclipse travels across Austin and beyond

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published April 8, 2024 at 11:47 AM CDT
A couple takes a selfie with a large pair of mock eclipse glasses on April 7, 2024, in Kerrville.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
NASA says it will broadcast livestreams from telescopes along the path of totality.

Even if the clouds above Austin aren't cooperating for eclipse viewing, that doesn't mean you won't be able to see what's happening during the city's first total solar eclipse in 600 years.

NASA is streaming a three-hour special broadcast using telescopes across the United States.

The eclipse will start at about 12:17 p.m. in the Austin area and end right before 3 p.m. Totality, the 1 minute and 44 seconds when the moon will completely block out the sun, will start at 1:36 p.m. locally.

Watch the official NASA livestream below from noon to 3 p.m. Central Standard Time:
Tags
Energy & Environment KUTSolar Eclipse
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
