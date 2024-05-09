Austin area at risk of severe thunderstorms, hail, isolated tornado
The Austin area could see strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday from around 3 to 9 p.m. The National Weather Service reports the main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but a "tornado or two" is also possible.
Counties facing the highest severe thunderstorm risk include Travis, Williamson, Burnet and parts of Hays and Bastrop.
There is no watch or warning for thunderstorms or tornadoes at this time. The NWS recommends keeping an eye on the forecast and making sure you have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts.
Here are a few ways to stay informed:
- Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest weather updates.
- Follow Austin Emergency Management on Facebook or X for local notifications and tips.
- Go to WARN Central Texas to sign up for emergency alerts.
- Visit Austin Energy’s website to report a power outage or see a map of current outages. If you're a customer of another energy provider, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
Scattered storms are expected in Central Texas over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures.
Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: