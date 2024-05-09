Austin area at risk of severe thunderstorms, hail, isolated tornado

The Austin area could see strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday from around 3 to 9 p.m. The National Weather Service reports the main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but a "tornado or two" is also possible.

Counties facing the highest severe thunderstorm risk include Travis, Williamson, Burnet and parts of Hays and Bastrop.

There is no watch or warning for thunderstorms or tornadoes at this time. The NWS recommends keeping an eye on the forecast and making sure you have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts.

Here are a few ways to stay informed:



Scattered storms are expected in Central Texas over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: