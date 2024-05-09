© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin area at risk of severe thunderstorms, hail, isolated tornado

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published May 9, 2024 at 10:59 AM CDT
The Texas State Capitol Building is seen through a rainy windshield.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Counties that could see severe thunderstorms and hail Thursday include Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays.

The Austin area could see strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday from around 3 to 9 p.m. The National Weather Service reports the main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but a "tornado or two" is also possible.

Counties facing the highest severe thunderstorm risk include Travis, Williamson, Burnet and parts of Hays and Bastrop.

There is no watch or warning for thunderstorms or tornadoes at this time. The NWS recommends keeping an eye on the forecast and making sure you have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts.

Here are a few ways to stay informed:

Scattered storms are expected in Central Texas over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures.
Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below:
Tags
Austin WeatherNational Weather Service
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
See stories by Chelsey Zhu