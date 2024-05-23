Travis County has seen a surge of fentanyl. A new report shows that it's not slowing down.

Travis County officials will get a look at the impact of fentanyl in a new report out Thursday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner Keith Pinckard is set to release his yearly analysis of deaths in the county, which in the last four years have shown fentanyl-related overdoses increase from 22 in 2019 to 245 in 2022, the latest available data.

Pinckard will present the report to the Travis County Commissioners Court at noon on Thursday. It comes weeks after a wave of overdoses in Travis County.

Eleven people in Central Texas were killed by fentanyl overdoses late last month, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. All told, 79 people had accidental overdoses in a batch of drugs that contained fentanyl.

Austin police have so far been unsuccessful in finding the source of the fentanyl in an ongoing investigation.