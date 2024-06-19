© 2024 KUT Public Media

Heavy rain possible in the Austin area starting Wednesday

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published June 19, 2024 at 9:39 AM CDT
A few drops of rain form a small puddle in an Austin parking lot.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
A flood watch has been issued for Comal, Caldwell and Fayette counties from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain is possible in Central Texas on Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture moves into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. A few isolated, tropical tornados will also be possible.

Risks for flooding and flash flooding will be highest for areas south of the city, NWS meteorologist Monte Oaks said.

"There appears to be a de-escalating amount of rainfall expected for the Austin-metro area," he told KUT. "Earlier model runs were showing a little bit farther north track of the tropical feature, with a lot more energy moving on shore into Central Texas."

Here are some places you can monitor flooding and potential impacts:

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service:
Austin National Weather Service
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
