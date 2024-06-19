Heavy rain possible in the Austin area starting Wednesday
Heavy rain is possible in Central Texas on Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture moves into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. A few isolated, tropical tornados will also be possible.
Risks for flooding and flash flooding will be highest for areas south of the city, NWS meteorologist Monte Oaks said.
"There appears to be a de-escalating amount of rainfall expected for the Austin-metro area," he told KUT. "Earlier model runs were showing a little bit farther north track of the tropical feature, with a lot more energy moving on shore into Central Texas."
Here are some places you can monitor flooding and potential impacts:
- Lower Colorado River Authority's HydroMet monitoring system: The website allows you to check rainfall totals for the area in near real-time.
- ATXFloods.com: Flooding can make low-lying roads dangerous to drive on. You can look at which roads in Central Texas are closed due to flooding here.
- Austin Energy outages: You can see active power outages, the number of affected customers and estimated restoration times on Austin Energy's power outage map. If you're a customer of another electricity provider in Central Texas, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- Weather updates on X: KUT has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.
Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service: