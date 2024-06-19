Heavy rain possible in the Austin area starting Wednesday

Heavy rain is possible in Central Texas on Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture moves into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. A few isolated, tropical tornados will also be possible.

Risks for flooding and flash flooding will be highest for areas south of the city, NWS meteorologist Monte Oaks said.

"There appears to be a de-escalating amount of rainfall expected for the Austin-metro area," he told KUT. "Earlier model runs were showing a little bit farther north track of the tropical feature, with a lot more energy moving on shore into Central Texas."

