Here's what you need to know before going to Austin Pride this weekend

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Austin's Pride parade and festival on Saturday. It's going to be hot, crowded and colorful.

The National Weather Service said the heat index — which is kind of like the "feels like" temperature — is going to be at least 105 degrees on Saturday. If you're planning to go out, Austin Travis County EMS said to start hydrating now with a mix of water and electrolytes and be sure to eat a full meal before you hit the streets.

The festival will kick off at 11 a.m. at Fiesta Gardens at 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. There will be inflatable games, carnival rides, drag queen story time, food trucks and more than 100 vendor booths. This year's theme is Queer Cabaret, Unleashed Glitz and Glamour. Rapper Saucy Santana is headlining.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-10, and free for children 6 and under. You can purchase them on the event page or buy them at the gate.

No food or drinks are allowed at the festival — including water bottles. Eventgoers can purchase bottled water for $3. You may bring your pets but be prepared to pick up any waste.

The parade starts at 8 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol and goes down Congress Avenue to the Ann Richards Bridge. It's free for everyone.



Here's how to get to and around the festival and parade:

The City of Austin will begin closing roads at 1 p.m. and reopen them by 2 a.m.

Congress Avenue will be fully closed from the Capitol to Barton Springs Road from 5 p.m. to midnight. Portions of Fourth Street, 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard near Congress will also be closed.

North and southbound traffic can instead use Guadalupe, Red River and Lavaca Streets. Trinity Street will be open for northbound traffic only.

East and westbound traffic can use 15th Street, Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road.

Austin Transportation and Public Works Department The City of Austin will start closing roads downtown at 1 p.m.

Parking at the festival will be limited, so the Austin Pride Foundation recommends carpooling or taking public transit. If you do drive, there are three free parking lots near the festival, or you can park on the street next to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail and use the trail to walk to the event.

If you take the bus, prepare for detours after 12:30 p.m. You can plan your route using CapMetro's trip planner.

Parking near the parade will also be limited, so carpool if you can. The city has a list of on-street metered parking areas on its website.