Austin held its first Pride Parade in two years on Saturday. The event, which typically happens each August, has been canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community is put on by the city and The Austin Pride Foundation. Colorful floats made their way down Congress Avenue from 11th Street to Cesar Chavez.

Stephanie Tacy / KUT A balloon-covered float drives down Congress Avenue.

Stephanie Tacy / KUT Participants cheer and carry balloons as they walk in the Austin Pride Parade.

Stephanie Tacy / KUT Crowds watch and cheer as the parade moves down Congress Avenue.

Stephanie Tacy / KUT A person in a colorful cape walks in the Pride Parade.

Stephanie Tacy / KUT Children cheer and hold Pride flags as they ride in a pickup truck in the parade.

Stephanie Tacy / KUT Audience members hold Pride flags and glow sticks as they cheer on the parade.