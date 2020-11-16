-
From Texas Standard:DJ Pierce, also known as drag superstar Shangela, was nominated for an Emmy this year for the reality TV series "We're Here," which…
The Texas State Board of Education gave preliminary approval this week to a sex education policy that includes teaching middle schoolers about birth…
From Texas Standard:Monday's landmark Supreme Court decision protecting LGBTQ workers from being fired because of their sexual orientation could…
The Supreme Court says the federal ban on discrimination "based on sex" applies to gay, lesbian and transgender employees.
The number of companies in Texas – and the U.S. as a whole – adopting policies and practices inclusive of LGBTQ employees is growing, a new study finds.In…
Education Austin and LGBTQ activists are asking the Austin Independent School District for a discussion on training for AISD police officers after an…
Austin will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community Saturday at the 29th annual Pride festival and parade, despite safety concerns raised following the mass…
The Stonewall Inn is a sacred place for many in the LGBTQ community. Fifty years ago, a raid and series of riots outside the New York City bar helped launch a civil rights movement.
Cities across the world are celebrating Pride this month with parades and events to honor the queer and trans activists who put their lives on the line…
From Texas Standard:Momentum for one of Gov. Greg Abbott's priority issues this legislative session appears to have dwindled. Ordinances passed in Dallas,…