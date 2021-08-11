Austin Pride Parade Postponed As Delta Variant Spurs Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The Austin Pride Parade set for Saturday has been postponed until further notice as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Due to the recent rapid rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the decision was made for the safety of the community, and city to postpone the 2021 Austin Pride Parade,” organizers said in a press release.

The annual event typically takes place each August. This is the second year in a row it has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation, the organization that puts on the event, says it had been planning the 2021 comeback for months.

“It is with an unimaginably heavy heart that we have to announce our Parade and street party, scheduled for this Saturday, are postponed for an indeterminate time,” the organization said.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising rapidly in the Austin area. The area moved to Stage 5, the highest level of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines last week. The region was down to just two available intensive care unit beds as of Tuesday.

Austin Pride is urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance. Organizers say they’ll announce updated plans for the parade when they are available.

