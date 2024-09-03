Barton Springs Pool will be closed for weeks because of leaks and safety hazards

Austin’s beloved Barton Springs Pool will remain closed for at least the next several weeks because two major leaks are creating a safety hazard for swimmers, city officials said Tuesday.

The pool first closed on Friday — just ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend — when a leak was discovered. City workers have spent several days trying to address the problem. They have been able to find a temporary fix that reduces water loss, but crews are still working on a more permanent solution.

City leaders said two holes in a pipe are pulling water into another abandoned pipe below the pool’s dam making it unsafe for visitors. The pipe is believed to be from the 1940s.

City engineering staff are working to develop a long-term solution that accounts for environmental issues, protection of endangered species, as well as public safety. A similar issue occurred at the pool in a different location in 2018, and repairs to fix the current issue will follow a similar approach, according to a press release.

The pool will remain closed until the appropriate repairs are made. That could take weeks. Parts of the area known as Barking Springs will be closed off to the public as well.

"Barton Springs Pool is Austin's crown jewel and we want nothing more than to make the repairs quickly and safely,” said Angela Means, interim director for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Deep Eddy Pool will open daily two hours earlier than normal at 6 a.m. while Barton Springs Pool undergoes repairs.