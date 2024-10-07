© 2024 KUT Public Media

Photos: Chappell Roan draws huge, sparkly pink crowd at ACL Fest

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published October 7, 2024 at 1:54 PM CDT
Chappell Roan, dressed in white and red cowboy attire, sings into a microphone against a checkered background screen.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Chappell Roan's highly anticipated performance drew a huge crowd of fans dressed in pink.

ACL Fest's first weekend was sweaty, packed and tinged with a bit of drama leading up to Chappell Roan's debut at the festival.

After several weeks of controversy over the pop star drawing boundaries with fans and declining to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the election, Roan canceled shows at another festival a week before ACL — leading fans to worry if she'd make it to Austin. This followed a surprise switch from the Saturday to Sunday ACL lineup earlier in August.

Roan did indeed turn out for ACL. Decked out in cowboy chaps and a belt-buckle top, the "femininomenon" performed hits like "HOT TO GO!" and "Pink Pony Club," as well as a cover of her "favorite song," "Barracuda" by Heart, and an unreleased track, "The Subway."

Two screens on either side of the stage showed drone video of the crowd going back as far as the eye could see. At one point, Roan asked concertgoers to wave anything pink in the air, and the crowd responded with a wave of hats, flags and banners.

Leon Bridges, Dua Lipa and Orville Peck — plus Austin-based acts like promqueen and Chief Cleopatra — also drew crowds over the weekend. Take a look at our photo recap, taken by KUT/X photographers Renee Dominguez, Patricia Lim and Deborah Cannon.

Many of these artists are also performing Weekend 2. If you've got tickets, here's our guide with tips for the festival and traffic, plus recs for which performances you should catch. If you're still looking for tickets — well, good luck, babe!

Chappell Roan dances across the stage with a guitarist performing behind her.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Roan sang fan-favorite hits like "HOT TO GO!", "Femininomenon" and "Pink Pony Club."
A crowd of fans wearing hats, bandanas and waving flags cheer for Chappell Roan.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Fans gathered hours before Chappell Roan's performance Sunday night.
Chappell Roan dances while holding a mic on stage.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Roan also performed an unreleased track, "The Subway," at ACL Fest.
Chappell Roan faces the stage, where pink smoke is billowing, while singing.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Two screens on either side of the stage showed drone video of the crowd going back as far as the eye could see.
Dua Lipa dances in front of two backup dancers on stage.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Dua Lipa performs on the American Express stage during the festival on Saturday.
Leon Bridges performs at ACL Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park on Friday, October, 4, 2024.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Leon Bridges accepted a personalized football jersey from UT Austin president Jay Hartzell a few days before his performance at ACL.
A large crowd viewed from above, with the ACL flags in the background.
Deborah Cannon
/
KUTX
Artists performing next weekend include Tyler, the Creator, Sturgill Simpson and Kehlani.
A singer's shadow is thrown against a screen with blue lighting.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Indie band The Marías perform at ACL on Friday.
Promqueen performs at ACL Festival on Oct. 5, 2024 on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage at Zilker Park.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
promqueen is one of many Austin-based artists at ACL this year.
Chief Cleopatra wears sunglasses and dances on stage.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Chief Cleopatra has her own day named after her in Austin, and this weekend marked her first performance at ACL.
A tightly packed crowd cheers in daylight. One person holds up a crocheted goose.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
A crowd cheers for the rock band Geese on Saturday.
A person's arm, tattooed with a vulture and cobwebs.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Country artist Orville Peck performs at ACL on Sunday.
A singer in a suit dances on stage while holding a mic, with guitarists playing in the background.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Singer Stephen Sanchez performs on stage on Friday.
A performer sings into a microphone on stage with a wave of green light falling on their face.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Austin-based rock band West 22nd makes it ACL debut on Sunday.
A concertgoer holding a phone sticks out his tongue and lowers his sunglasses in a pose as he walks through a layer of mist.
Deborah Cannon
/
KUTX
Matt Sananes, from Toronto, sticks out his tongue as he cools off in misters during ACL.
KUT/X Staff
See stories by KUT/X Staff
