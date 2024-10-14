Photos: ACL Fest ends with Chappell Roan, Blink-182 and triple-digit heat

The second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival featured a surprise celebrity appearance, UT pride after the defeat of a historic football rival, and a lot of dust and heat.

Chappell Roan wrapped up her ACL debut with another massive crowd, Dua Lipa made headlines for repping the Longhorns, and Willie Nelson surprised concertgoers during Chris Stapleton's and Orville Peck's sets. Other artists included Blink-182, Carin León, Remi Wolf, Kevin Abstract and Benson Boone.

One of the biggest headliners of the festival? Extreme temperatures.

On Sunday, Camp Mabry's weather station in Austin reached 101 degrees, making it the "warmest October temperature ever at this location," the National Weather Service reported.

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital during the first weekend of ACL for heat-related illness, said Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS. KUT is still waiting to hear about numbers from Weekend 2. Last year, 13 people were transported to the hospital during both weekends.

Relive Weekend 2 (without the heat) by scrolling through photos taken by KUT/X photographers Renee Dominguez, Patricia Lim, Deborah Cannon and Charlotte Keene.

Check out our Weekend 1 photos here.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Chappell Roan performed both Sundays of the festival to large crowds of fans dressed in pink.

Deborah Cannon / KUTX Chappell Roan sings at Zilker Park with the Austin skyline as her background.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Members of the "Pink Pony Club" cheer for Chappell Roan on Sunday.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Carin León performs at ACL on Friday.

Patricia Lim / KUTX An ACL staff member sprays concert attendees with water to help combat the weekend's extreme heat.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Remi Wolf (right) dances on stage at ACL on Saturday.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Rapper Qveen Herby performs at ACL on Sunday.

Charlotte Keene / KUTX Cat Morrice cools off by a hydration station at the festival.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Singer and actress Reneé Rapp performs on Saturday.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Rapper Kevin Abstract engages his crowd of fans during his Sunday set.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Mark Foster of pop band Foster The People performs at ACL on Friday.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Benson Boone flips on stage during his Saturday performance.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Bakar performs at ACL on Sunday.

Charlotte Keene / KUTX Sisters Meredith and Nicole Strober pose for pictures during ACL on Saturday.