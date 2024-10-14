Photos: ACL Fest ends with Chappell Roan, Blink-182 and triple-digit heat
The second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival featured a surprise celebrity appearance, UT pride after the defeat of a historic football rival, and a lot of dust and heat.
Chappell Roan wrapped up her ACL debut with another massive crowd, Dua Lipa made headlines for repping the Longhorns, and Willie Nelson surprised concertgoers during Chris Stapleton's and Orville Peck's sets. Other artists included Blink-182, Carin León, Remi Wolf, Kevin Abstract and Benson Boone.
One of the biggest headliners of the festival? Extreme temperatures.
On Sunday, Camp Mabry's weather station in Austin reached 101 degrees, making it the "warmest October temperature ever at this location," the National Weather Service reported.
Seventeen people were taken to the hospital during the first weekend of ACL for heat-related illness, said Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS. KUT is still waiting to hear about numbers from Weekend 2. Last year, 13 people were transported to the hospital during both weekends.
Relive Weekend 2 (without the heat) by scrolling through photos taken by KUT/X photographers Renee Dominguez, Patricia Lim, Deborah Cannon and Charlotte Keene.
