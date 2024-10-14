© 2024 KUT Public Media

Photos: ACL Fest ends with Chappell Roan, Blink-182 and triple-digit heat

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:38 PM CDT
Jake Tanner fans himself during ACL Fest on Friday. Weekend two was exceptionally hot, with Camp Mabry's weather station breaking a temperature record on Sunday.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
The second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival featured a surprise celebrity appearance, UT pride after the defeat of a historic football rival, and a lot of dust and heat.

Chappell Roan wrapped up her ACL debut with another massive crowd, Dua Lipa made headlines for repping the Longhorns, and Willie Nelson surprised concertgoers during Chris Stapleton's and Orville Peck's sets. Other artists included Blink-182, Carin León, Remi Wolf, Kevin Abstract and Benson Boone.

One of the biggest headliners of the festival? Extreme temperatures.

On Sunday, Camp Mabry's weather station in Austin reached 101 degrees, making it the "warmest October temperature ever at this location," the National Weather Service reported.

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital during the first weekend of ACL for heat-related illness, said Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS. KUT is still waiting to hear about numbers from Weekend 2. Last year, 13 people were transported to the hospital during both weekends.

Relive Weekend 2 (without the heat) by scrolling through photos taken by KUT/X photographers Renee Dominguez, Patricia Lim, Deborah Cannon and Charlotte Keene.

Check out our Weekend 1 photos here.

Chappell Roan kicks up her foot on stage while performing to a large crowd.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Chappell Roan performed both Sundays of the festival to large crowds of fans dressed in pink.
A wide view of a stage at ACL with a large crowd in front and the Austin skyline in the back. Chappell Roan can be seen on large screens surrounding the stage.
Deborah Cannon
/
KUTX
Chappell Roan sings at Zilker Park with the Austin skyline as her background.
A row of fans with pink accessories cheer and raise their hands.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Members of the "Pink Pony Club" cheer for Chappell Roan on Sunday.
Carin León performs at ACL Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Carin León performs at ACL on Friday.
An ACL staff member sprays concert attendees with water to help combat the weekend's extreme heat.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Remi Wolf (right) dances on stage close to a guitarist.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Remi Wolf (right) dances on stage at ACL on Saturday.
Qveen Herby sings into a microphone against a smoky red backdrop.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Rapper Qveen Herby performs at ACL on Sunday.
Cat Morrice stands with her arms wide in front of a large fan at Zilker Park.
Charlotte Keene
/
KUTX
Cat Morrice cools off by a hydration station at the festival.
Reneé Rapp performs at ACL Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Singer and actress Reneé Rapp performs on Saturday.
Kevin Abstract poses close to a crowd of fans on the ground during his performance.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Rapper Kevin Abstract engages his crowd of fans during his Sunday set.
A man dressed all in black stands on stage with a mic in hand, surrounded by smoke.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Mark Foster of pop band Foster The People performs at ACL on Friday.
Benson Boone does a flip on stage. A piano is in the background.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Benson Boone flips on stage during his Saturday performance.
Bakar, wearing a black cowboy hat, sings in front of a large black-and-white crowd of people projected on the stage screen.
Patricia Lim
/
KUTX
Bakar performs at ACL on Sunday.
Two women pose on an elevated platform meant for pictures at Zilker Park. People are walking around in the background.
Charlotte Keene
/
KUTX
Sisters Meredith and Nicole Strober pose for pictures during ACL on Saturday.
Red fireworks go off during Blink-182's performance Friday night. The stage with screens showing the performers is seen at a distance.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUTX
Fireworks go off during Blink-182's set Friday night.

