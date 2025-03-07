No SXSW badge? No problem. Check out these free or low-cost pop-ups during the festival

SXSW is upon us. Maybe you’re an old pro with a badge and your entire week’s worth of entertainment lined up, or maybe this is your first time and you’re in it for the free stuff. Here at KUT we’ve put together a short list of pop-ups and performances we’re looking forward to. Some are free; others might cost you anywhere between $10 and $40.

Whataburger’s Museum of Art — This burger place is synonymous with Texas. So whether you’re a fan of the original fancy ketchup or the spicy variety, this two-day pop-up is an ode to those orange and white stripes. Expect to enjoy hundreds of pieces of fan art as well as a couple interactive features. If you, like many of my friends, had a habit of walking away with your order-number tents, take a picture with the “Table Tent Mugshot Wall.” You can also visit the “Whataburger Day Dot Room” to help take the room from "a stark white restaurant interior" to something more colorful.

When: March 8-9

Where: Wanderlust Wine Co., downtown location — 610 N. Interstate Hwy 35

Bethany Ochs Pop Up Grocer specializes in snacks, drinks and more from smaller, independent brands curated by this NYC-based company.

Pop Up Grocer — Have you been wanting to try Tom Holland’s nonalcoholic beer, Bero? Maybe you’ve had your eye on Molly Baz’s twist on mayonnaise? Good news is you can buy both, along with plenty more independent brands that might not be in your local grocery store. I went to one of their pop-ups in Washington, D.C., a couple years ago and was stoked to see they’re in Austin this year. They’ll be sticking around into Aprill, so if you only have time to grab a quick snack while you’re out and about, you can always come back later for a full shopping experience.

When: March 7 to April 6

Where: 513 E. Sixth St.

KUTX Live at Scholz Garten — If you’re looking to get an early start and catch some live music, KUT’s sister station has a lineup of 16 artists over four days at Scholz Garten. The $10 entry fee will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. If you can’t catch the performances live, just tune in to 98.9.

When: March 12 to 15

Where: Scholz Garten — 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.

Criterion Mobile Closet — This one is for the film fans out there. Watching actors step into the Criterion Collection’s closet and pick out some of their favorite films is always entertaining. Now you’ll have the chance to make your own closet video at no cost. There are no reservations, so it’s safe to expect to wait in a bit of a line. Each person or group gets 3 minutes inside to look at more than 1,000 different titles. If you want to buy something, there’s a limit of three items, but you will score a 40% off discount in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary.

When: March 7 from 3–7 p.m., March 8 and 9 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., March 10 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: In front of the Paramount Theatre at Congress and Eighth Street

