© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tens of thousands without power after hail, wind and rain batter Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Jerry Quijano,
Katy McAfee
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:58 PM CDT
Updated May 28, 2025 at 10:28 PM CDT
A person walks through a flooded street in Hyde Park after a severe thunderstorm passed through the area
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A person walks through a flooded street in Hyde Park after a severe thunderstorm passed through the area.

More than 57,000 Austin Energy customers were without power as of 10:28 p.m. after high winds and hail swept through the Austin area Wednesday evening.

In a post on X, Austin Energy said it is working 24/7 to restore to outages. The energy provider also warned residents to avoid touching downed power lines or tree limbs that are touching downed power lines.

The storm was part of a wider severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday.

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport posted on X that winds from the storm broke doorway glass near Checkpoint 1. The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey reported there was also rain damage at the Texas Capitol.

KUT's Stephanie Federico was driving home northbound on Guadalupe Street during the storm.

“The sky was just totally black," she said. "Hail was pounding from all over, all sides of the car. ... It was like golf balls being thrown at you."

KUT's Olivia Aldridge watched the storm from her front porch in Hyde Park. She said streets flooded, large branches fell and everyone in her neighborhood lost power.

Austin resident Mariah Davis was shopping at the H-E-B in the Mueller neighborhood during the storm.

"A bunch of people were running in all bloody," she said. "They had a bunch of bruises already forming from the hail."

Here are a few ways to stay informed during severe weather events:
Tags
Austin KUTWeather
Jerry Quijano
Jerry Quijano is the local All Things Considered anchor for KUT. Got a tip? Email him at jerry@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @jerryquijano.
See stories by Jerry Quijano
Katy McAfee
See stories by Katy McAfee
Related Content