Tens of thousands without power after hail, wind and rain batter Austin

More than 57,000 Austin Energy customers were without power as of 10:28 p.m. after high winds and hail swept through the Austin area Wednesday evening.

In a post on X, Austin Energy said it is working 24/7 to restore to outages. The energy provider also warned residents to avoid touching downed power lines or tree limbs that are touching downed power lines.

ATCEMS is on several water rescues throughout Austin.

Do not travel unnecessarily.



Turn around don’t drown. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 29, 2025

The storm was part of a wider severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday.

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport posted on X that winds from the storm broke doorway glass near Checkpoint 1. The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey reported there was also rain damage at the Texas Capitol.

So the Texas Capitol has had an ongoing $900m remodel taking place for years. But I don’t think these windows are part of it. May be something to look into. pic.twitter.com/Xjl0QDIRHE — Blaise Gainey (@BlaiseGainey) May 28, 2025

KUT's Stephanie Federico was driving home northbound on Guadalupe Street during the storm.

“The sky was just totally black," she said. "Hail was pounding from all over, all sides of the car. ... It was like golf balls being thrown at you."

KUT's Olivia Aldridge watched the storm from her front porch in Hyde Park. She said streets flooded, large branches fell and everyone in her neighborhood lost power.

Austin resident Mariah Davis was shopping at the H-E-B in the Mueller neighborhood during the storm.

"A bunch of people were running in all bloody," she said. "They had a bunch of bruises already forming from the hail."

Here are a few ways to stay informed during severe weather events:

