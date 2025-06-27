Here's where to celebrate the Fourth of July around Austin

The Fourth of July lands on a Friday this year, so many Americans will have a three-day weekend. If you're interested in celebrating, here are some go-to spots.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

Willie Nelson’s iconic 4th of July Picnic is back at the Germania Amphitheater this year. The legendary singer has hosted this event since 1972. This year's concert includes a classic lineup of Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks and more. Enjoy the music with food, drinks and a firework show. Performances kick off at 4 p.m., and general admission tickets start at $65. More details about the event and tickets can be found here.

Star Spangled Fest

Celebrating its 48th season, the Star Spangled Fest invites Austinites to Auditorium Shores for live music, local eats, drinks, games and a lakefront fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The Austin Symphony Orchestra plays at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees can buy tickets for VIP access to cabanas, picnic, AC and more here.

Morning Spin at Star Spangled Fest

Celebrate early with house music, coffee, drinks and food trucks at Auditorium Shores. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. General admission tickets start at $25.

Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Celebration

From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live music, more than 40 vendors, fair rides, water games, fireworks and face painting. Admission and parking are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Cedar Park 4th of July Celebration

Cedar Park offers family fun with live music, carnival rides, inflatable attractions, food vendors, a fireworks display and a screening of Despicable Me 4 after the fireworks. The free event begins at 5 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Information on parking can be found here.

Red, White, & Blue Owl - Fourth of July Party

If you're not interested in minions, Blue Owl Brewing is hosting its annual party with drinks and games from noon to 10 p.m. There's a water balloon toss at 1 p.m. and watermelon eating contests at 3 p.m. No tickets required.

Looking to celebrate a day early?

Star Spangled Fest kicks off the holiday early with the Independence Eve Party. Reckless Kelly and friends headline the concert inside The Long Center at 7 p.m., and general admission tickets start around $30.

Bastrop Big Bang Celebration

Bastrop is kicking off its downtown extravanganza this Fourth of July bright and early at 8 a.m. this Saturday. Fireworks on the Fisherman's Park go off at sunset. Free admission and parking is available. Find more information here.