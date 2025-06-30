Developer adds safety measures after glass falls from high-rise being built in downtown Austin

A downtown Austin builder put up a covered walkway after a glass panel fell from a high-rise under construction onto the street below.

The panel came from a window of the ATX Tower building, located at the corner of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets, and shattered on the road Wednesday afternoon.

Austin Police said officers responded to a call for a traffic hazard on West Sixth Street just before 5 p.m. Police said two vehicles were damaged from the fallen panel, but no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the panel to fall, but a spokesperson for Ryan Companies, which is constructing the building, said it is under investigation.

“Safety is and always will be our top priority at Ryan Companies,” the spokesperson said in a written statement. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our employees, subcontractor partners, and the surrounding community.”

A structure covering the sidewalk was seen Monday morning.

Michael Minasi / KUT News A covered walkway is pictured at the base of the ATX Tower building on Guadalupe Street.

This isn't the first time this has happened at the site. KXAN reported two similar incidents in March. Back in 2011, glass fell from the Austonian, damaging two cars. Glass panels also fell from exterior balconies at the W Hotel that year.

ATX Tower is set to be a multistory office and residential building with a fitness center, pool and coffee shop.

Austin’s Development Services Department said it was aware of the incident but did not have any additional information to share.