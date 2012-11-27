© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Consumer Confidence Edges Up Again; Reaches Highest Point Since Early 2008

By Mark Memmott
Published November 27, 2012 at 9:13 AM CST
If they're confident, they will shop: Two women carry shopping bags down Manhattan's 34th St. last week.
If they're confident, they will shop: Two women carry shopping bags down Manhattan's 34th St. last week.

There was a "moderate increase" in American consumers' confidence this month, the private Conference Board just reported.

Its widely watched consumer confidence index rose to 73.7 from 73.1 in October. The index is the highest it has been since February 2008, when the economy had just fallen into recession and was headed down.

The index is closely watched, of course, because consumers buy about 70 percent of all the goods and services produced. So if they're feeling more confident, that could mean good things for the economy.

This could also be a sign that the holiday shopping season, which appears to have gotten off to a pretty good start, will be strong.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

BusinessEconomyBusinessShopping
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
Related Content