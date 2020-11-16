-
Austin Music Venues Won't Get COVID Relief Money Until Next Year. They Say They're Running Out Of Time.As other cities have moved to subsidize ailing music venues during the pandemic, the businesses that give Austin its moniker of "Live Music Capital of the World" are wondering when they'll see relief.
