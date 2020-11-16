-
Retailers are offering much of their Black Friday deals online, but shoppers still showed up at malls and stores around the country looking for discounts…
-
From Texas Standard:New York fashion can often take a while to trickle into the middle of the country. And let's just admit it, some of the styles just…
-
Black Friday is almost here – the day stores used to target as the start of the holiday shopping season. Now, they start holiday marketing and slashed…
-
In some U.S. cities, shopping malls are a thing of the past. For the malls that are surviving, about one-fifth have vacancy rates that experts consider…
-
Shoppers spent less this weekend than they did last year, even though many stores were open on Thanksgiving. Analysts are still predicting a strong holiday shopping season, but uncertainty about the economy is making customers uneasy.
-
Grocery retailer Trader Joe’s is opening its first Austin store on Friday.The store on Bee Caves Road is the first of three planned for the Austin region.…
-
Austin resident and UT grad Oliver Shuttlesworth had just returned home from a series of trips to Central America, but he couldn’t shake the stories he…
-
Consumers purchase more than two-thirds of all goods and services. If they're feeling better, that's a good omen for the overall economy.
-
More than 100 workers died in Saturday's blaze, at a factory that had previously been cited as a "high risk." Clothes were made there for retailers in the U.S. and around the world. Today, thousands of workers protested and hundreds of factories were shut down.
-
A recent poll confirms that the youngest voters are more likely to support President Obama than Republican Mitt Romney. So when Urban Outfitters unveiled a line of Romney T-shirts, the decision immediately generated a buzz.