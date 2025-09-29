A couple is raffling off their Dripping Springs resort. You could own it all for $10.

The owners of a Hill Country glamping resort are raffling off their 46-acre property and donating part of the proceeds to help those affected by the July 4 floods.

The Yurtopian in Dripping Springs includes 10 yurts with hot tubs and rooftop decks. The property also includes a 2,000-square-foot house, three barns and a spa.

"We like to say we're selling quiet in the Hill Country," owner Ann-Tyler Konradi said. "Becaue it is a way to go, decompress and breathe."

The property is valued at $7 million. Raffle tickets cost $10.

"We have empty-nested and decided it’s time to pass on the business to someone else who’s ready to take it to the next level," Konradi and her husband, Brian, said. "We’re looking for a bit of a slowdown in our work. "

Inspired by the story of a woman who won an Irish farmhouse in a raffle earlier this year, the couple worked with an online raffle platform to sell the property.

“We thought, well, that's such a unique and interesting way to pass along a piece of property. Let's look into that for ourselves,” Brian said. “We started a conversation with the team over in the U.K. who run the Raffall.com platform, and it seemed to be a good fit for what we were trying to do.”

They said their property is the first in the U.S. to be listed on the platform.

The Konradis said they made about $268,000 last year operating The Yurtopian as a getaway, but that revenue is not guaranteed. They said they are open to whatever the property becomes and will help the winner with the transition process.

Courtesy of The Yurtopian The Konradis said they will help the new owners during a transition process.

People who enter can add the promo code TEXASFUND and 10% of proceeds will go into a fund to support victims of the Kerr County flood.

“We're very much in the Hill Country. We've suffered from catastrophic floods in our neck of the woods as well,” Brian said. “And so I think it's kind of an incumbent upon us to find ways when doing business to give back. And this is just another way that we can make this campaign ... something that does some good as well.”

The raffle closes Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

”We feel like if we have the opportunity to do good and do well,” Ann-Tyler says, “then that's a win.”