Here's Where You Can Get A COVID-19 Vaccine In Austin This Weekend

Central Texas is far from herd immunity for COVID-19, and public health officials are urging everyone who can to get vaccinated.

Most sites are now giving away first doses without an appointment, though some are offering reserved appointments as well.

Here's where you can go this weekend to get a shot.

Delco Activity Center

Austin Public Health is running its vaccination site at the Delco Activity Center on Saturday.

As of this week, it's now a walk-up site, so anyone 18 or older looking to get a dose of the Moderna vaccine can do so between noon and 8 p.m. If you can't make it this weekend, the site is open from Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

The Delco Center is located at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr.

Circuit of the Americas

Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays and Travis counties are continuing their drive-thru vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

Folks 16 or older can go to the site without an appointment to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds must have consent from a parent or guardian.

The site is also reserving some shots specifically for service industry workers. If you're in service, you can pre-register for an appointment.

The drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Walmart at Southpark Meadows

The Walmart at Southpark Meadows is hosting a walk-up vaccination clinic Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Austin City Council members Vanessa Fuentes and Ann Kitchen are sponsoring the clinic. Anyone 16 or older will be eligible to get vaccinated.

After receiving their shot, patients will be able to schedule a follow-up shot at the same site.

Walmart at Southpark Meadows is located at 9300 South I-35.

Mexican Consulate

The Consulate General of Mexico's office in Austin is partnering with the Austin Latino Coalition, the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to vaccinate folks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The site will administer Moderna vaccines to anyone 18 or older. No ID or insurance is required.

The Consulate is located at 5202 Ben White Boulevard.

Crockett High School

The Austin Latino Coalition, the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will have a walk-up vaccination site at Crockett High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The site will administer Pfizer vaccines to people 16 or older, but 16- and 17-year-olds must have consent from a parent or guardian. No ID or insurance is required.

Crockett High School is located at 5601 Menchaca Road.

Walnut Creek Elementary School

The Austin Latino Coalition, the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will have a walk-up vaccination site at Walnut Creek Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The site will administer Moderna vaccines to people 18 or older. No ID or insurance is required.

Walnut Creek Elementary is located at 401 W. Braker Lane.

San Francisco Javier Catholic Church

The Austin Latino Coalition, the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will have a walk-up vaccination site at San Francisco Javier from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The site will administer Moderna vaccines to people 18 or older. No ID or insurance is required.

San Francisco Javier Church is located at 9110 U.S. Highway 183.