Austin Public Health's Walk-Up Vaccine Clinic Will Operate Five Days A Week

Austin Public Health's walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will now operate five days a week. People 18 and older can show up at the Delco Activity Center between noon and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to get a shot.

More than 1,500 first-dose coronavirus vaccines were administered at last week’s pilot clinic, which was shortened a few hours because of rain.

“Staff have developed a system in order to really be able to move them through [the vaccination process] very quickly,” APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said during a COVID-19 update to Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council on Tuesday.

No appointment is necessary to get a vaccine at the clinic, but Hayden-Howard says “if you have an appointment, you move through faster.” APH is distributing the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for use in people 18 and older.

Austin Public Health recommends people who don't have an appointment show up no later than 7:30 p.m. so they have time to get registered before their shot. The online scheduling system to sign up for a vaccine appointment is now open from 7 p.m Friday until 7 a.m the following Friday.

Austin Public Health will begin a mobile vaccine program on Wednesday for homebound residents. APH will visit the homes of these residents to vaccinate them as well as their caregivers and any other members of their household who want a vaccine. Those who would like to be vaccinated through this program can set up a visit by calling 311.

“We just ask that when they schedule the program that they alert folks to how many [people] are in the household [so] that we can come prepared to provide that vaccine,” Hayden-Howard said.

