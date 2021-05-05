After Initial Vaccine Rush, A Lull

From Texas Standard:

When vaccinations started in Texas a few months ago, there was not enough supply to meet demand.

Now, much of the most vulnerable population – those over the age of 65 – has been vaccinated. Now, about half the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and as a result, there’s a bit of lull in demand to be inoculated against the coronavirus.

But Karen Brooks Harper, health and human services reporter for The Texas Tribune, says the plateau was expected.

“Health officials believe that most of those who are most eager and with access have already gotten it,” she said. “So it’s kind of like the end of the dinner rush.”

About 36% of the state’s eligible population – those over the age of 16 – have been completely vaccinated.

So now, state and local health officials are now turning their attention at those who waited out the rush, Harper says.

“Some wanted to wait until they could get it through a trusted doctor; some are waiting to see if it’s safe; some don’t want to take it and still don’t want to,” Harper said.

To reach this harder-to-vaccinate group, some county officials are turning to incentives. But at the end of the day, many officials are looking for ways to make getting a vaccination an easier process.

“That’s why you’re seeing the adjustments on how the sites are operating, in the move to more pharmacies – even more pharmacies and local providers,” she said.